Zacks Research Has Optimistic Outlook of AbbVie Q2 Earnings

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of AbbVie in a research note issued on Thursday, September 18th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.85 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.84. The consensus estimate for AbbVie’s current full-year earnings is $12.31 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AbbVie’s FY2027 earnings at $15.25 EPS.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 699.66% and a net margin of 6.45%.The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.68.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ABBV

AbbVie Stock Performance

AbbVie stock opened at $222.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $203.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.69 billion, a PE ratio of 105.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.74. AbbVie has a one year low of $163.81 and a one year high of $223.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total value of $8,407,055.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 177,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,178,278.64. The trade was a 19.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total value of $2,639,190.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 58,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,562,611.97. The trade was a 18.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 312.38%.

About AbbVie

(Get Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.