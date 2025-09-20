Zacks Research Has Optimistic Outlook of BMY Q1 Earnings

Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 17th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.45. The consensus estimate for Bristol Myers Squibb’s current full-year earnings is $6.74 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bristol Myers Squibb’s FY2026 earnings at $5.90 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Daiwa America downgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock opened at $45.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Bristol Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $42.96 and a 52-week high of $63.33. The company has a market cap of $91.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.35.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.39. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 80.04%. The firm had revenue of $12.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.650 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bristol Myers Squibb

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth about $1,554,154,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 297.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,728,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,447,198,000 after purchasing an additional 17,750,938 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 22,647.6% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,023,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $733,310,000 after purchasing an additional 11,970,598 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $624,369,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 16.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,802,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,277,456,000 after purchasing an additional 10,195,775 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $2,650,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 167,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,048.07. This trade represents a 25.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

