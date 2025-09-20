Zacks Research Has Optimistic Outlook of COO FY2025 Earnings

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cooper Companies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 17th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the medical device company will earn $4.09 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.05. The consensus estimate for Cooper Companies’ current full-year earnings is $3.98 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cooper Companies’ Q2 2026 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.35 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.77 EPS.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on COO. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. BNP Paribas raised Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas Exane raised Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Cooper Companies from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Cooper Companies from $105.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.64.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

Shares of COO opened at $68.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.66 and a 200 day moving average of $75.15. Cooper Companies has a 12 month low of $61.78 and a 12 month high of $111.44.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical device company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 10.08%.Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Cooper Companies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.100-1.140 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.080-4.120 EPS.

Cooper Companies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 17th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical device company to buy up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Gerard H. Warner III purchased 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.23 per share, with a total value of $100,383.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer directly owned 18,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,224.37. The trade was a 8.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Albert G. White III purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.39 per share, with a total value of $683,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 226,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,466,466.89. This trade represents a 4.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 15,975 shares of company stock valued at $1,079,566 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cooper Companies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the first quarter worth $33,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the first quarter worth $34,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the first quarter worth $40,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 204.8% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 506 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in Cooper Companies during the second quarter valued at $36,000. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.