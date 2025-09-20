Zacks Research Has Pessimistic Outlook of FCX Q3 Earnings

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Freeport-McMoRan in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 16th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the natural resource company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Freeport-McMoRan’s current full-year earnings is $1.68 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s FY2025 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.33 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FCX. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Stifel Canada upgraded Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Hsbc Global Res cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

FCX opened at $44.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $64.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $52.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.42.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.45%.Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Freeport-McMoRan

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.8% in the second quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 30,333 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.6% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 45,133 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.9% during the second quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 6,658 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.6% during the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 42,617 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthCollab LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 17.1% during the second quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.