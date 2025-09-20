Zacks Research Has Pessimistic Outlook of STERIS Q2 Earnings

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for STERIS in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 16th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $2.37 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.82. The consensus estimate for STERIS’s current full-year earnings is $9.08 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for STERIS’s Q3 2026 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.85 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $10.13 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $2.64 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $10.75 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $3.01 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $12.21 EPS.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.02. STERIS had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $277.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $276.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.50.

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $248.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.53. STERIS has a 1 year low of $200.98 and a 1 year high of $253.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.59%.

In related news, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total transaction of $1,909,667.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 5,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,929.62. This trade represents a 56.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 4,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.96, for a total transaction of $994,455.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,410,467.56. The trade was a 15.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,940. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in STERIS by 122.5% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership bought a new stake in STERIS during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,958,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in STERIS by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 102,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,229,000 after purchasing an additional 24,809 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in STERIS during the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in STERIS by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

