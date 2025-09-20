Zacks Research Has Positive Estimate for PBH Q2 Earnings

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 16th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.97. Zacks Research has a “Strong Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $4.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s Q2 2027 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.27 EPS and Q1 2028 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

PBH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Down 1.5%

PBH stock opened at $63.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a twelve month low of $61.93 and a twelve month high of $90.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.46.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.06). Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 19.02%.The company had revenue of $249.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.580 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

