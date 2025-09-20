Zacks Research Issues Negative Outlook for URBN Earnings

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Urban Outfitters in a report issued on Wednesday, September 17th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.17. The consensus estimate for Urban Outfitters’ current full-year earnings is $3.91 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q4 2026 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.23 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $1.41 EPS and Q2 2028 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on URBN. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.91.

Urban Outfitters Stock Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $71.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.40. Urban Outfitters has a 52 week low of $34.76 and a 52 week high of $80.71.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in URBN. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 2,893.8% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 479 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 180.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 17,175.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 691 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kilter Group LLC bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mary Egan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $70,120.00. Following the sale, the director owned 14,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,210. This represents a 6.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

