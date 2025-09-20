Zacks Research Issues Pessimistic Estimate for SWK Earnings

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Stanley Black & Decker in a research report issued on Thursday, September 18th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.35. The consensus estimate for Stanley Black & Decker’s current full-year earnings is $5.16 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.14 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.550-4.750 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $86.00 target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.40.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 3.4%

SWK stock opened at $76.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1-year low of $53.91 and a 1-year high of $110.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.17. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.16.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 18.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth about $245,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,106,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,047,000 after acquiring an additional 48,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

