Zacks Research Issues Positive Forecast for Macy’s Earnings

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Macy’s in a report released on Wednesday, September 17th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.97 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.80. The consensus estimate for Macy’s’ current full-year earnings is $2.39 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Macy’s’ Q4 2026 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.22. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Macy’s has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.200–0.150 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.700-2.050 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Macy’s from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Macy’s from $14.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Shares of M opened at $17.52 on Thursday. Macy’s has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $18.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1824 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.71%.

In other news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $1,775,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 136,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,416,857.75. The trade was a 42.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 12,843 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total transaction of $221,670.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,521.54. This trade represents a 35.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 212,843 shares of company stock valued at $3,726,670. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in M. Summit Securities Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 106.0% in the first quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 38,800 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the first quarter worth $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 523.0% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 28.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 116.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

