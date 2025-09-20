Zacks Research Predicts Higher Earnings for Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 16th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.48. Zacks Research has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Red Rock Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $1.76 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ Q4 2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RRR. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.82.

Red Rock Resorts Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of RRR opened at $60.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.28, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Red Rock Resorts has a 1 year low of $35.09 and a 1 year high of $63.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.46.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.55. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 59.97%. The business had revenue of $526.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Red Rock Resorts

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 14.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 10.8% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after buying an additional 4,376 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the second quarter valued at $7,359,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 11.2% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 12,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 467.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 6,852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Red Rock Resorts news, CFO Stephen Lawrence Cootey sold 121,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $7,288,856.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 260,268 shares in the company, valued at $15,626,490.72. This trade represents a 31.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Kord Nichols sold 37,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $2,262,687.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 87,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,311,807.08. The trade was a 29.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 262,703 shares of company stock worth $15,764,672 over the last three months. 53.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Red Rock Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.01%.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

