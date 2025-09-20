Zacks Research Predicts Stronger Earnings for Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Exxon Mobil in a report released on Wednesday, September 17th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $6.58 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.53. The consensus estimate for Exxon Mobil’s current full-year earnings is $7.43 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.42 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.76.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $112.82 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $480.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.57. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 56.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 30,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,392,000. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period. NCM Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 18,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Ames National Corp bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $976,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

