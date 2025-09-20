Zacks Small Cap Increases Earnings Estimates for High Tide

High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Small Cap lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for High Tide in a report released on Tuesday, September 16th. Zacks Small Cap analyst M. Kim now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.07). The consensus estimate for High Tide’s current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Haywood Securities raised High Tide to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target (up previously from $4.50) on shares of High Tide in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised High Tide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

High Tide Trading Down 4.8%

Shares of HITI stock opened at $3.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.46. High Tide has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $4.06. The firm has a market cap of $330.15 million, a P/E ratio of -47.38 and a beta of 0.58.

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. High Tide had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 1.66%.The firm had revenue of $108.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.00 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of High Tide by 82,976.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 10,787 shares during the period. Revisor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of High Tide during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of High Tide during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of High Tide during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of High Tide during the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. It operates licensed retail cannabis stores; and provides data analytics services. In addition, the company manufactures and distributes consumption accessories.

