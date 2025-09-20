ZENTA GROUP (NASDAQ:ZGM) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold Rating

ZENTA GROUP (NASDAQ:ZGM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

ZENTA GROUP Stock Performance

ZENTA GROUP stock opened at $3.30 on Friday. ZENTA GROUP has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $4.51.

ZENTA GROUP Company Profile

We are a professional services provider in Macau that engages in the provision of industrial park consultation services, business investment consultation services to clients through LIC, and sales of fintech products and services through LFT, our key operating subsidiaries in Macau. For the years ended September 30, 2023 and 2024, industrial park consultation services, business investment consultation services and fintech services were the main sources of revenue for the Group.

