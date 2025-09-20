Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ZM. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Communications in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Zoom Communications in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Communications in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Dbs Bank raised Zoom Communications to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Zoom Communications from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.30.

Get Zoom Communications alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ZM

Zoom Communications Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Communications

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $84.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.97. Zoom Communications has a 52-week low of $64.41 and a 52-week high of $92.80.

In other news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,475 shares of Zoom Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total transaction of $190,995.75. Following the transaction, the director owned 157,235 shares in the company, valued at $12,133,824.95. The trade was a 1.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 33,691 shares of Zoom Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $2,519,749.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,400 shares of company stock worth $6,871,114 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoom Communications

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zoom Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $539,998,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Communications by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,769,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,333 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Communications by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,137,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,651,000 after purchasing an additional 830,393 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Communications by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,405,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,670,000 after purchasing an additional 765,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Communications by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,796,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,249,000 after purchasing an additional 624,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.