Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Receives Buy Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $110.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 30.70% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Zoom Communications from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Communications in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Zoom Communications from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Zoom Communications from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Communications in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.30.

Zoom Communications Trading Down 3.1%

Insider Transactions at Zoom Communications

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $84.16 on Thursday. Zoom Communications has a twelve month low of $64.41 and a twelve month high of $92.80. The company has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.97.

In related news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $190,995.75. Following the transaction, the director owned 157,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,133,824.95. This represents a 1.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 10,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $787,283.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1,978 shares in the company, valued at $147,914.84. This represents a 84.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,871,114 in the last ninety days. 11.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zoom Communications

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $9,156,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Zoom Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $269,000. Marex Group plc bought a new stake in Zoom Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $1,034,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Zoom Communications by 114.5% during the second quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in Zoom Communications by 8.4% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

