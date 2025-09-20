Zoom Communications’ (ZM) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports.

ZM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Communications in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Zoom Communications in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Zoom Communications in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Zoom Communications in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Zoom Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoom Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.30.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $84.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.57. Zoom Communications has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $92.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.97.

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $220,808.55. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 130,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,082,291.78. The trade was a 1.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 33,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $2,519,749.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,400 shares of company stock worth $6,871,114 in the last ninety days. 11.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Zoom Communications by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Communications by 6.7% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Communications by 1.6% in the first quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 10,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zoom Communications by 12.6% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Zoom Communications by 0.7% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

