Zoom Communications’ (ZM) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $87.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Zoom Communications from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Zoom Communications in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Zoom Communications to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Zoom Communications from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Communications from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.30.

ZM stock opened at $84.16 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.97. The firm has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.57. Zoom Communications has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $92.80.

In related news, Director Herbert Raymond Mcmaster sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $166,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,783. This trade represents a 20.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 25,000 shares of Zoom Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $1,871,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,802.50. This trade represents a 80.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,871,114. 11.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Zoom Communications by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Zoom Communications by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 33,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Zoom Communications by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 37,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Zoom Communications by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,174,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,642,000 after purchasing an additional 87,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

