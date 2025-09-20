ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. $ZI Shares Bought by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,241 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZI. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,933,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 1,632.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,407,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,674,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095,746 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 2,528.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,159,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,847 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,599,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 250.0% in the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,625,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $12.14 on Friday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $13.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 404.80, a PEG ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.02.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

