10,710 Shares in Energy Fuels Inc $UUUU Purchased by Signal Advisors Wealth LLC

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UUUU. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Energy Fuels by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 107,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Energy Fuels by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 165,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 57,883 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Energy Fuels by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 117,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 64,985 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Energy Fuels by 682.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 155,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 135,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels Stock Up 5.4%

UUUU stock opened at $14.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.55 and a 200 day moving average of $6.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -30.33 and a beta of 1.76. Energy Fuels Inc has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $15.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels ( NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.21 million during the quarter. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 17.41% and a negative net margin of 143.05%.The firm’s revenue was up –51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Energy Fuels Inc will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Energy Fuels news, VP Scott Bakken sold 4,629 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $55,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 108,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,804. The trade was a 4.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 5,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $69,450.00. Following the sale, the director owned 228,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,157.09. The trade was a 2.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 598,724 shares of company stock worth $6,487,859. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital cut shares of Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 11th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Energy Fuels from $12.00 to $16.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

