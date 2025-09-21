1,126 Shares in Ralph Lauren Corporation $RL Purchased by Signal Advisors Wealth LLC

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,126 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 4.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 3.4% during the first quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 93.7% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 122 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 17.6% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 25.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 329 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $385.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $355.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.41.

Shares of RL opened at $311.98 on Friday. Ralph Lauren Corporation has a 12 month low of $176.61 and a 12 month high of $321.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $298.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.60.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 10.91%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a $0.9125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.15%.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

