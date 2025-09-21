120,100 Shares in NetEase, Inc. $NTES Bought by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 120,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,163,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. increased its stake in NetEase by 1,189.5% in the 2nd quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NetEase in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in NetEase by 1,415.0% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in NetEase in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new stake in NetEase in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NetEase alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays set a $120.00 price objective on shares of NetEase and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 price objective on shares of NetEase and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Zacks Research cut shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Arete Research upgraded shares of NetEase to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NetEase from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetEase presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

NetEase Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTES opened at $152.05 on Friday. NetEase, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.88 and a 52-week high of $159.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.61. The company has a market capitalization of $96.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.67.

NetEase Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.72%.

NetEase Profile

(Free Report)

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.