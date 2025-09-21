13,409 Shares in VICI Properties Inc. $VICI Acquired by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 13,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 205.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,047,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,077,000 after acquiring an additional 11,458,239 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,743,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,304,000 after buying an additional 1,606,559 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,491,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,096,000 after buying an additional 77,544 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,345,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,700,000 after buying an additional 135,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 9,875,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,125,000 after buying an additional 1,122,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE:VICI opened at $31.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.98 and a 12 month high of $34.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.70.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 70.20%.The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. VICI Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.370 EPS. Research analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 18th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.7%. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 18th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 68.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VICI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.92.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Stories

