2,105 Shares in Manhattan Associates, Inc. $MANH Purchased by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,105 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 4.9% in the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 1.3% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 1.1% in the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 6.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 14.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MANH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $177.00) on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Eddie Capel sold 37,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $8,296,645.56. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 162,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,212,673.84. This represents a 18.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 2,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.53, for a total transaction of $448,376.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 11,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,637,757.71. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,666 shares of company stock worth $9,251,781. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Manhattan Associates Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $217.71 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.81 and a twelve month high of $312.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $213.50 and its 200 day moving average is $192.16. The company has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 60.81 and a beta of 1.13.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 82.91%. The company had revenue of $272.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Manhattan Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Manhattan Associates has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.760-4.840 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

