26,961 Shares in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. $IPA Bought by Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 26,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft owned about 0.06% of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded ImmunoPrecise Antibodies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ImmunoPrecise Antibodies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Get ImmunoPrecise Antibodies alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on IPA

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $96.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.53. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $3.25.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 million. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies had a negative net margin of 122.10% and a negative return on equity of 40.62%. On average, analysts anticipate that ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Company Profile

(Free Report)

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotherapeutic research and technology company in Canada and internationally. It provides NonaVac DNA for complex protein classes, including GPCRs and ion channels; and Rapid Prime, a positive monoclonal antibodies for generating anti-idiotypic antibodies, and producing monoclonal antibodies against conformational epitopes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.