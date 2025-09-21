A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.4286.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on A. O. Smith

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of A. O. Smith

In other news, Chairman Kevin J. Wheeler sold 22,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $1,581,972.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 100,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,172,105.22. This trade represents a 18.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AOS. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in A. O. Smith by 67.3% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,188,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,124,000 after buying an additional 2,086,433 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,939,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 998.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,348,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,521 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,180,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 655.5% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 710,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,602,000 after purchasing an additional 616,638 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A. O. Smith Trading Down 0.0%

A. O. Smith stock opened at $73.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.91. A. O. Smith has a one year low of $58.83 and a one year high of $92.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.89 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 13.68%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. A. O. Smith has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.700-3.900 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that A. O. Smith will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.88%.

About A. O. Smith

(Get Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.