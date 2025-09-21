ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st.
ABB Ltd provides electrification, motion, and automation solutions and products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Americas, the United States, rest of Asia, the Middle East, Africa, China, and internationally. Its Electrification segment offers renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panelboards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.
