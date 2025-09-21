AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.00.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABCL. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of AbCellera Biologics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th.
Shares of NASDAQ ABCL opened at $4.51 on Friday. AbCellera Biologics has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $5.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.42 and a 200 day moving average of $3.23.
AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. AbCellera Biologics had a negative net margin of 511.88% and a negative return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $17.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 million. Research analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company’s preclinical products are ABCL635 for metabolic and endocrine conditions; and ABCL575 for atopic dermatitis.
