Aeva Technologies (NASDAQ:AEVA) Lowered to “Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Aeva Technologies (NASDAQ:AEVA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AEVA. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aeva Technologies from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Roth Capital upped their target price on Aeva Technologies from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Aeva Technologies from $18.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aeva Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

Aeva Technologies Trading Up 6.8%

NASDAQ AEVA opened at $18.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.46. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.00. Aeva Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $38.80.

Aeva Technologies (NASDAQ:AEVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 million. Aeva Technologies had a negative return on equity of 287.71% and a negative net margin of 2,178.31%. Research analysts forecast that Aeva Technologies will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Saurabh Sinha sold 36,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total value of $505,880.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 774,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,681,917.60. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Soroush Salehian Dardashti sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total value of $2,690,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,134,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,713,167.60. This represents a 8.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 818,822 shares of company stock valued at $13,961,215. 27.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aeva Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 170.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 30,380 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 510.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 37,665 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 81.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 20,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Informed Momentum Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the first quarter valued at $781,000. 62.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of LiDAR sensing systems, and related perception and autonomy-enabling software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology.

