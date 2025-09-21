Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Receives $136.90 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and five have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $141.40.

AEM has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $161.29 on Tuesday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of $75.17 and a 12 month high of $162.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.93 and its 200-day moving average is $121.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $81.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.45.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The mining company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.11. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 30.63%.The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEM. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,663 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 20,322 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 18,866 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 187.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 77,599 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,069,000 after acquiring an additional 50,622 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

