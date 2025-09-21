Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Receives $6.34 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.3409.
AQN has been the subject of several research reports. Desjardins upped their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $4.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.75 to $6.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th.
AQN opened at $5.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.55. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $6.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 0.69.
Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $535.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.64 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 57.66%.During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is -14.44%.
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in energy generation and water distribution facilities. It operates through the Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group segments. The Regulated Services Group segment owns and operates a portfolio of electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems and transmission.
