Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Receives $6.34 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.3409.

AQN has been the subject of several research reports. Desjardins upped their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $4.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.75 to $6.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Algonquin Power & Utilities

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 85.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

AQN opened at $5.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.55. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $6.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 0.69.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $535.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.64 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 57.66%.During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is -14.44%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in energy generation and water distribution facilities. It operates through the Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group segments. The Regulated Services Group segment owns and operates a portfolio of electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems and transmission.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.