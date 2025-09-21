Allegion PLC $ALLE Position Boosted by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Allegion by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,966 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Allegion by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 221,685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Amiral Gestion acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,125,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 270.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 7,554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Allegion from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Allegion from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Allegion from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Zacks Research lowered Allegion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Allegion from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.25.

Allegion Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $179.39 on Friday. Allegion PLC has a 12 month low of $116.57 and a 12 month high of $180.34. The firm has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.36 and a 200-day moving average of $146.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.10 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 16.15%.Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. Allegion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.000-8.150 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Allegion PLC will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 28.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 10,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $1,781,055.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 30,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,946,589.48. The trade was a 26.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 3,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $634,777.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 8,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,446,843.16. This represents a 30.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

