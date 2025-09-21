Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on LNT. Wolfe Research upgraded Alliant Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $64.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.68. Alliant Energy has a twelve month low of $56.08 and a twelve month high of $67.11. The company has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 20.07%.The firm had revenue of $961.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Alliant Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.150-3.25 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alliant Energy will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a $0.5075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alliant Energy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $2,414,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $316,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Alliant Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 65,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Alliant Energy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Alliant Energy by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 55,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 8,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

