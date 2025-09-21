Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Acquired by Reyes Financial Architecture Inc.

Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 39.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,621 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 304,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. This represents a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock worth $5,676,032,574 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN opened at $231.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.38 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC raised their target price on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Zacks Research downgraded Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.30.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.