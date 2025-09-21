Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Bought by Sard Wealth Management Group LLC

Sard Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,854 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 0.7% of Sard Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Sard Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 304,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $235.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.30.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock worth $5,676,032,574. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $231.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.38 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $227.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

