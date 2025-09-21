Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Stake Decreased by Range Financial Group LLC

Range Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,308 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $4,403,237.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,178,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,712,473.16. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total transaction of $601,752.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,548,039.20. The trade was a 2.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,097,911 shares of company stock valued at $5,676,032,574 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $231.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $227.81 and its 200-day moving average is $209.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.38 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

