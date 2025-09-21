Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Stake Raised by Everpar Advisors LLC

Everpar Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,770 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.3% of Everpar Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PTM Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 51.5% during the second quarter. PTM Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 23,172 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 34,381 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 11,778 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,024 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $231.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.43. The company has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $242.52.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.49, for a total value of $558,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 518,007 shares in the company, valued at $115,769,384.43. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $4,403,237.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,178,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,712,473.16. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,097,911 shares of company stock worth $5,676,032,574 over the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital set a $250.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $288.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.30.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.