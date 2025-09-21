Amcor PLC $AMCR Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 41.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 403,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,323 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Amcor were worth $3,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amcor during the second quarter worth $180,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amcor during the second quarter worth $138,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amcor during the second quarter worth $1,377,000. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 78.0% during the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 27,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 12,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amcor during the second quarter worth $757,000. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMCR shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amcor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.21.

Amcor Stock Down 0.5%

Amcor stock opened at $8.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.21. Amcor PLC has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $11.48.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Amcor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.800-0.830 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amcor PLC will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.1275 dividend. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.67%.

Insider Transactions at Amcor

In related news, Director Stephen E. Sterrett bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.55 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,500. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Further Reading

