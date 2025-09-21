American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK Stock Holdings Lifted by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $18,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $135.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.74 and a 12-month high of $155.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.63.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 21.91%.The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. American Water Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.700-5.750 EPS. Analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.8275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AWK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus increased their price objective on American Water Works from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on American Water Works from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on American Water Works from $156.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on American Water Works from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on American Water Works from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $141.13.

American Water Works Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

See Also

