Amphenol Corporation $APH Stock Holdings Lifted by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 254,418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,653 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $25,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APH. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,624 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,390 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 7,576 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphenol Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of APH stock opened at $124.20 on Friday. Amphenol Corporation has a 1 year low of $56.45 and a 1 year high of $124.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 30.58%. Amphenol’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 26.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $11,042,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,250. The trade was a 88.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 113,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total transaction of $12,462,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 665,924 shares of company stock worth $73,369,357. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.62.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

