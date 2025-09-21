Andrew Dudum Sells 65,110 Shares of Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Dudum sold 65,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $3,292,612.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 95,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,820,079.55. This trade represents a 40.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Andrew Dudum also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

On Tuesday, September 16th, Andrew Dudum sold 47,534 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total value of $2,532,136.18.

On Tuesday, September 16th, Andrew Dudum sold 128,127 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total value of $6,852,231.96.

On Monday, August 18th, Andrew Dudum sold 128,127 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $5,773,402.62.

On Thursday, August 7th, Andrew Dudum sold 660,000 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total value of $33,382,800.00.

On Monday, July 21st, Andrew Dudum sold 125,335 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $6,209,095.90.

On Wednesday, July 16th, Andrew Dudum sold 47,534 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $2,388,583.50.

On Wednesday, July 16th, Andrew Dudum sold 2,792 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total transaction of $141,219.36.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of HIMS stock opened at $57.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.71 and a 200-day moving average of $45.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.73 and a 12-month high of $72.98. The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $544.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.06 million. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 9.63%.Hims & Hers Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Hims & Hers Health has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Zacks Research cut shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $38.92.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HIMS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the second quarter worth approximately $277,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 128.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 95.2% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 194,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after buying an additional 94,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 120.4% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 109,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,446,000 after buying an additional 59,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

About Hims & Hers Health

(Get Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.