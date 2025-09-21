Arvind Nithrakashyap Sells 40,170 Shares of Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Stock

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) CTO Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 40,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $2,981,015.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 333,528 shares in the company, valued at $24,751,112.88. The trade was a 10.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Rubrik Trading Up 3.0%

NYSE RBRK opened at $80.39 on Friday. Rubrik, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $103.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.35 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.05.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $309.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Rubrik’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Rubrik has set its Q3 2026 guidance at -0.180–0.160 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at -0.500–0.440 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RBRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Rubrik from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $77.00) on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Rubrik from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Rubrik from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rubrik

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rubrik by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,022,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077,513 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rubrik during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,132,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Rubrik by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,462,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,941 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Rubrik by 388.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,555,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 139.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,771,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,706,000 after buying an additional 1,032,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

About Rubrik

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

