Atlantic (Aln Hlth) General Sells 6,246,096 Shares of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHCGet Free Report) Director Atlantic (Aln Hlth) General sold 6,246,096 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $99,999,996.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 24,596,079 shares in the company, valued at $393,783,224.79. This trade represents a 20.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

ALHC opened at $16.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.57. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.15 and a 1 year high of $21.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -59.07 and a beta of 1.17.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHCGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.14. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 43.68% and a negative net margin of 1.53%.The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. Alignment Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALHC shares. Stephens raised Alignment Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Alignment Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. KeyCorp raised shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Alignment Healthcare to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,438,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257,630 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 122.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,170,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,739 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,113,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,825 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 173.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,039,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 269.6% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,523,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,685 shares during the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

