Autoliv, Inc. $ALV Shares Acquired by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,413 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALV. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Autoliv during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Autoliv by 122.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 370 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Autoliv during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Autoliv by 63.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 678 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Autoliv by 188.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autoliv Stock Performance

Shares of Autoliv stock opened at $125.72 on Friday. Autoliv, Inc. has a one year low of $75.49 and a one year high of $127.89. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.59.

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The auto parts company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. Autoliv had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 6.83%.The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

Autoliv announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 4th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to buy up to 31.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ALV shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Autoliv in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Autoliv from $103.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Autoliv from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Autoliv from $106.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.92.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Featured Articles

