Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF $AVEM Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,454 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $17,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. South Plains Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 543.8% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVEM stock opened at $75.11 on Friday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $52.52 and a 1 year high of $75.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.80.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

