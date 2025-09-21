Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Buys New Stake in Douglas Elliman Inc. $DOUG

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 43,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Douglas Elliman by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,397 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Douglas Elliman by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Douglas Elliman by 34.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its stake in shares of Douglas Elliman by 14.6% in the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 187,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Douglas Elliman alerts:

Douglas Elliman Trading Down 3.9%

NYSE DOUG opened at $2.99 on Friday. Douglas Elliman Inc. has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.27. The firm has a market cap of $265.24 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Douglas Elliman ( NYSE:DOUG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.09). Douglas Elliman had a negative return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 5.98%.The company had revenue of $271.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.91 million.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Douglas Elliman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Douglas Elliman

Douglas Elliman Company Profile

(Free Report)

Douglas Elliman Inc owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, operating as a residential brokerage company in the United States with operations in New York, Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, DC In addition, Douglas Elliman sources, uses and invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology (“PropTech”) solutions and companies and provides other real estate services, including development marketing, property management and settlement and escrow services in select markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Elliman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Elliman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.