Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Buys New Stake in STERIS plc $STE

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STE. Man Group plc lifted its position in STERIS by 288.5% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in STERIS by 537.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 14,268 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in STERIS by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter worth $416,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Stock Performance

STE opened at $248.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 0.95. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $200.98 and a twelve month high of $253.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $239.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

STERIS Increases Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 14.17%. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of STERIS from $276.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of STERIS from $277.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, May 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at STERIS

In related news, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total transaction of $1,909,667.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,448,929.62. The trade was a 56.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Renato Tamaro sold 3,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.24, for a total transaction of $798,564.96. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 7,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,799,762.04. The trade was a 30.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,940. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Profile

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

