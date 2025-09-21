Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Buys Shares of 21,580 Ondas Holdings Inc. $ONDS

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 21,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ondas by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 645,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 31,219 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ondas during the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000. PEAK6 LLC lifted its position in shares of Ondas by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. PEAK6 LLC now owns 125,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 35,919 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ondas by 444.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 91,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ondas during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Ondas alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ONDS shares. Wall Street Zen raised Ondas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Ondas in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Ondas from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.67.

Ondas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ONDS opened at $6.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 2.42. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $6.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.14.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Ondas had a negative return on equity of 130.48% and a negative net margin of 300.11%.The firm had revenue of $6.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ondas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. It operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ondas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ondas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.