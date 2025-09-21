Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,135 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AMETEK by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,484,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,559,001,000 after purchasing an additional 336,491 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in AMETEK by 21.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,970,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,888,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,742 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in AMETEK by 2.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,747,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $989,352,000 after purchasing an additional 154,682 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE boosted its position in AMETEK by 1.2% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 3,770,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $648,979,000 after purchasing an additional 45,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in AMETEK by 127.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,479,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $187.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.19. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.02 and a twelve month high of $198.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.10.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 20.60%.The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. AMETEK has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.060-7.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on AME shares. Melius cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays started coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on AMETEK from $209.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on AMETEK from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMETEK

AMETEK Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.