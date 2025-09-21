Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Invests $214,000 in Target Corporation $TGT

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,274 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Target by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Target by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,740,000. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 6,406 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 7,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 57,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research upgraded Target from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Target from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Loop Capital set a $95.00 price objective on Target in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.69.

Shares of TGT opened at $88.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.99. Target Corporation has a 52-week low of $87.35 and a 52-week high of $161.50. The company has a market cap of $40.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.16.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.84 billion. Target had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 3.72%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. Analysts predict that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

