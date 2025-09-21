Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Invests $30,000 in Kosmos Energy Ltd. $KOS

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,721 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 17.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 45,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 6,649 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 217,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 266,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 9,928 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 41.7% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the first quarter worth $30,000. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kosmos Energy Stock Performance

NYSE KOS opened at $1.69 on Friday. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.39 and a 52-week high of $4.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $805.86 million, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.13). Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 14.16% and a negative net margin of 10.74%.The company had revenue of $393.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.26 million. On average, research analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KOS shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kosmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.77.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

